Joy Behar, who didn't watch Tiger King, wants Carole Baskin's missing husband to surprise her on DWTS

Joy Behar was completely unaware of Carole Baskin's backstory revealed on Tiger King, which led her to make a faux pas on Tuesday's episode of The View.

Baskin, a documentary subject in the hit Netflix docuseries about wildcat owners in the U.S., made her debut on Dancing With the Stars on Monday with a paso doble choreographed dance to "Eye of the Tiger" with partner Pasha Pashkov.

Behar and fellow View panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Sara Haines unpacked Baskin's participation on DWTS during the Hot Topics segment of the long-running chat show.

"What they told me this morning is that she's under suspicion and the husband is missing," Behar said, admitting she hasn't seen Tiger King. "So what would've been a big coup for ABC was to have the husband on Dancing With the Stars! Now that would've been good television!"

McCain promptly responded to Behar, "He's dead. He got fed to a tiger."

Baskin's second husband Don Lewis disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 1997 and was legally declared dead in 2002. Tiger King dives into allegations of Baskin's potential role in Lewis' death, which Baskin has denied on multiple occasions.

Lewis' family released a commercial that aired during DWTS featuring his daughters Gale, Lynda, and Donna asking viewers for information on the case with a $100,000 reward on the table.

