The View cohost outlined the chaos of trying to escape: 'I was alone.'

Joy Behar got stuck in an elevator by herself: 'I was like, let me out!'

From a diabolical swivel chair and a noisy cell phone to her apartment building's elevator, The View cohost Joy Behar is 0 for 3 when it comes to waging war with inanimate objects in 2022.

"You know what happened to me yesterday? I got stuck in my elevator," the 80-year-old said Friday, immediately after the ABC talk show returned from a commercial break. She then turned to the studio audience to command: "Clap if you've ever gotten stuck in an elevator!"

She said the ordeal "felt like a half-hour" as she fielded questions from her fellow View panelists.

"I was alone. Every time I would press 'Lobby,' the thing would go to the lobby and the door wouldn't open. I was like, 'Let me out!'" Behar continued. "The only thing worse than that would've been if I was stuck in the elevator with Kellyanne Conway."

Joy Behar on the View Joy Behar got stuck in an elevator. | Credit: ABC

Last week, Behar's iPhone wouldn't stop going off at the start of the show, prompting Sunny Hostin to grab the device and take it backstage.

For September's season 26 premiere, The View returned with new chairs after Behar tumbled out of hers during a live broadcast in March.

"25 years that has never happened! Who do I sue?" Behar joked at the time. "I went flying.... I just missed a step, as usual."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

