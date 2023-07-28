Behar took issue with Alyssa Farah Griffin saying that the 80-year-old will "work forever."

Joy Behar snaps on The View cohost who speculated she'll work forever: 'What are you, nuts?'

Friday's episode of the talk show saw the table engage in an impassioned Hot Topics discussion about a man who reportedly laughed at a woman he met on a dating app who said "she was looking for a traditional relationship" that meant "she would be a housewife without children," Behar said at the top of the segment.

"My thought is general fulfillment," Griffin, the show's conservative cohost, said. "I think I'll be like Joy. I want to work forever. Working brings me fulfillment and happiness."

Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' Joy Behar and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC (2)

Behar cut her off to ask, "What makes you think I want to work forever? What are you, nuts?"

The audience laughed, though Behar never cracked a smile, even when Griffin pushed back. "You're going to work forever. Mark my words," Griffin said. "No," Behar said, with a visibly annoyed look on her face.

The table — including fill-in cohost Rachel Lindsay — continued to dissect the matter until Behar declared the topic over, and chuckled as she ripped up her cue cards before the show went to commercial.

Behar previously confronted Griffin, a Republican and former employee of Donald Trump's White House, over her political affiliations in June, telling the 34-year-old that her party tends to "steal elections."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

