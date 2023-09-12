Behar also took aim at Timothée Chalamet while discussing his ties to Kylie Jenner: "He's reading people's lines, it doesn't make him the great intellectual. Sorry!"

Joy Behar shades the Kardashians on The View: 'They don't have the vibe of being brilliant'

The Joy Behar Situation Room is monitoring new threats to Hollywood's collective brain power: Timothée Chalamet and the Kardashians.

As The View cohosts discussed Chalamet's relationship with Kylie Jenner at the Hot Topics table on Tuesday, Behar assessed both parties' intelligence levels after Sunny Hostin criticized those who think Jenner "isn't as smart" as Chalamet.

"I'm sorry, she's like a gazillionaire, didn't she start a company that's worth around $750 million? She has more money than he has. His net worth is $25 million, why is she considered the dumb one?" Hostin asked.

Behar later responded, "It's because of the movies that he makes, Call Me by Your Name... he didn't write the script, he's an actor, he's reading people's lines, it doesn't make him the great intellectual. Sorry!"

Joy Behar shades the Kardashians on today's episode of The View, calls them dumb Joy Behar on 'The View'; Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner | Credit: ABC; Araya Doheny/Getty

The 80-year-old later took aim at the Kardashian family — or the "KarJenner" crew, per panelist Sara Haines.

"Kylie Jenner and the whole Kardashian family, they don't have the vibe of being brilliant," Behar quipped. "I'm sorry, they don't. Whether it's true or not, all they care about is plastic surgery and big behinds. It's not like a big, intellectual group of people. Sorry, we're not talking about Bernard Baruch here!"

Members of the Kardashian/Jenner dynasty haven't had an easy go when it comes to The View. In February, the show's audience booed Hostin when she suggested that Kim Kardashian was a sex symbol on par with the late Raquel Welch.

Back in December, moderator Whoopi Goldberg spoke about Kardashian's Hollywood might after Charlize Theron told The Hollywood Reporter that "the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents" holds "way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does."

"I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian can't get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened. She can't do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it," Goldberg said at the time. "She can maybe be instrumental in helping things happen, but I'll tell you, Charlize, you've got more pull in the industry than I've got in the industry. You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years."

She continued, "So, there are things, there are people who can make things happen, but I don't know all that many people other than a lot of men who can get stuff greenlit like that."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: