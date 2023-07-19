"No, it did not," Behar replied. "Ignore it."

Whoopi Goldberg jabs Joy Behar after her phone interrupts The View again: 'Did your phone really just ring?'

There is no greater war in our nation's history than the epic, months-long, ongoing battle between The View ladies and their cell phones.

Joy Behar's phone once again interrupted the talk show, this time during moderator Whoopi Goldberg's introduction to Wednesday's Hot Topics.

"Yesterday, Ron DeSantis sat with Jake Tapper for his first big interview as a presidential candidate but was seemingly overshadowed — did your phone really just ring?" Goldberg paused, looking over at Behar.

"No, it did not," her 80-year-old cohost responded, turning her phone over on the table in front of her. "Ignore it."

The View Joy Behar's cell phone goes off on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

With a smile, Goldberg jabbed back that "it's hard, it's hard" to pretend like it didn't happen.

"Kind of like I was just overshadowed by her phone, Ron DeSantis was overshadowed by You-Know-Who's [Donald Trump's] latest potential indictment," Goldberg continued as the audience — and Behar — chuckled.

Unsurprisingly, Behar's latest cell phone interruption was not the show's first bout with technological terrorism this week. Cohost Sara Haines' cell phone went off as Goldberg spoke in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike on Monday's telecast.

"You gonna answer that?" Goldberg asked Haines, while Ana Navarro chimed in, "It's probably Joy — she's usually the one that gets those."

She's not wrong. Behar's phone has interrupted The View several times recently, including when it wouldn't stop playing music and, later, when Siri spoke up to give Behar directions in the middle of an episode.

