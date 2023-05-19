"I was a little bit behind schedule today," the longtime cohost joked.

Joy Behar leaves The View camera hanging as she misses cue: 'That's the latest I've ever been!'

The long-running ABC talk show was ready to go live Friday at 11:00 a.m. local time; Behar, however, was not.

Alyssa Farah Griffin led the Hot Topics army procession to the stage at the top of the broadcast, throwing her arms into the air as she looked to the ladies following her, which included Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and... not Behar.

Joy Behar arrives late to The View Joy Behar arrives late to 'The View' | Credit: ABC

After the show's camera pushed in for a closer look at literally nothing, Behar shuffled out from backstage to join the group.

"Wow, I almost didn't make it today," the 80-year-old joked. "In 26 years, that's the latest I've ever been!"

Hostin told her cohost that she "was going to say, 'Where's Joy Behar?'" as the panel settled into their seats. "I know, I was a little bit behind schedule today," Behar replied, "because, you know, you're primping!"

The View May 19, 2023 Joy Behar arrives late to 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Thankfully, Behar had seemingly not fallen victim to one of the numerous inanimate objects that have terrorized her for the last two years, including a maniacal swivel chair that sent her crashing to the ground, her apartment building's elevator that trapped her inside, and her cell phone, which regularly interrupts live telecasts.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: