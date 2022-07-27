"I’m sort of on extra time now. I don’t have to work. I don’t have to be on television," she later added of navigating her TV career.

Joy Behar was 'glad to be fired' from The View in 2013: 'I basically was sick of the show'

Nothing can keep Joy Behar down — not even losing a high-profile gig at the head of the most influential show on daytime TV.

"I was glad to be fired," said The View's longtime cohost in a new interview with TIME magazine, referencing her temporary termination from the panel back in 2013. "I basically was sick of the show at that point for some reason, I don't even remember why."

EW has reached out to a representative for The View for more information.

After first joining the ABC series for its launch in 1997, Behar exited the talk series in August 2013, though she later returned as a full-time panelist in 2015. She also led two of her own talk shows outside of The View, including The Joy Behar Show from 2009-2011 and Joy Behar: Say Anything! in 2012.

Joy Behar on the View Joy Behar was 'glad to be fired' from 'The View' in 2013 | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

TIME's profile charts Behar's rise to prominence as a fixture on The View's roundtable of women, noting that she often riles up her conservative critics for her unflinching approach to covering current events, though she ultimately doesn't feel that she needs the platform as she approaches her 80th birthday in October.

"I'm sort of on extra time now. I don't have to work. I don't have to be on television," she told the publication. "I don't have to have the microphone. They want to give it to me, I'll take it."

When asked if she'll miss her celebrity status when she leaves The View for good, she responded: "Not really. You know what they say — the show must go off."

The View airs weekdays at 11:00 a.m. on ABC.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: