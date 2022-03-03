"Who do I sue?" the longtime View cohost joked after recovering from the on-air spill.

Joy Behar is admittedly used to taking verbal blows from political fanatics on The View, but Thursday's episode of the long-running talk show saw the cohost face an unexpected foe: her chair.

"25 years that has never happened! Who do I sue?" Behar joked after recovering from a brief tumble at the start of The View's latest live broadcast, which saw the 79-year-old slip to the floor after attempting to get into her chair behind the panelist's table. "I went flying.... I just missed a step, as usual."

Amid encouraging applause and an enthusiastic "We love you, Joy!" shouted from the ABC series' in-studio audience, moderator Whoopi Goldberg assured the audience that "these chairs move," adding that "you touch it, and you're on the ground."

Cohost Sunny Hostin also chimed in, admitting that it has happened to her in the past as well.

"We can't even say you can't have another glass of wine," Goldberg jabbed. "It takes a glass of wine to get in the chair."

Representatives for The View did not immediately respond to EW's request for an update on Behar following the episode. Watch the moment in the tweet above.

