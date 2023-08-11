Snooki's makeup artist Joey Camasta previously said that Behar, who has criticized the Jersey Shore star in the past, refused to film a recent interview with the MTV cast.

After MTV star Snooki's makeup artist claimed that The View cohost Joy Behar refused to participate in a recent interview with the Jersey Shore icon, a source is refuting the allegation to EW.

The source tells EW there's "no truth" to the claim made by Joey Camasta, Snooki's It's Happening podcast cohost, who told Page Six on Thursday that Behar "chose not to be in the segment" and was "hiding" during the Jersey Shore: Family Reunion cast's group appearance on The View's Aug. 1 telecast.

Additionally, the source explains that it was a production decision to only have three of the five regular cohosts — Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Sara Haines — moderate the discussion to allow space for all seven Jersey Shore personalities to talk.

Camasta told the outlet that things got awkward between Behar and the cast during past appearances on The View, "so then this time when we went back, she famously was not in the segment, so she stayed away." He added: "She didn't want to be involved in that segment, apparently."

The Aug. 1 broadcast included a sweet exchange between Goldberg and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, after the latter revealed that the Oscar-winning actress gave the cast solid advice on how to handle their haters over the years.

Still, Behar, 80, and Snooki, 35, have criticized each other in the past. Snooki revealed on the Aug. 3 episode of Watch What Happens Live that Behar was "mean" to her while backstage for an earlier interview on The View. "She cornered me in the bathroom and said, 'You're not Italian!'" Snooki recalled. Sherri Shepherd seemingly confirmed this in footage from 2010.

"They can park my car any time they want," Behar said of the cast at the time, and also called them "stupid."

On her short-lived HLN program The Joy Behar Show, Behar also addressed a video of Snooki that showed the Jersey Shore star mocking her, admitting that the satirical clip didn't bother her.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV, while The View season 27 premieres Sept. 5.

