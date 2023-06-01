During an impassioned discussion about conservatives targeting the LGBTQIA+ community with anti-drag and anti-trans legislation, panelist Joy Behar interrupted the former Donald Trump associate as the 33-year-old Republican attempted to explain that young right-wing voters support queer rights.

"I think they're using it as a political cudgel — to vilify one group of people unifies all these other people," Behar said during the show's Hot Topics segment, before asking the table if America might be on track to rival Russia in terms of limiting LGBTQIA+ freedoms.

"The answer is no, and those on the right who are targeting the LGBTQ+ community are on the wrong side of history," Griffin replied. "The facts bear it out. Eight in 10 Americans favor more laws to protect the LGBTQ+ community from discrimination — 67 percent of those are Republicans. The biggest voting block in 2024 will be millennials and Gen Zers, we are the generation of marriage equality. We are the generation of freedom. We're not going backward on these issues."

the view Joy Behar confronts Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg cautioned that "we shall see" how Griffin's projection plays out, while the conservative cohost continued, "To anyone in my party, it's not where the majority of the country is, and it's such an egregious misreading."

Behar then cut in. "Yeah, but your party tends to steal elections," she said as the audience gasped. "They have more advanced ways of doing it, I bet."

Griffin addressed Behar's allegation before moving on. "Well, they tried. They didn't, though. It reminds me of my favorite person in the bible, Ecclesiastes, who says there's nothing new under the sun. This has been tried. It's fear-mongering. It's trying to target the minority within the minority to create fear and stoke it. It will not work."

Later, The View welcomed Zooey Zephyr, a transgender state representative from Montana, to the show to discuss Pride Month as well as her being barred from speaking on the state's chamber floor after she said politicians pushing to ban gender-affirming care for youth had "blood" on their hands.

New episodes of The View air Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

