Behar returned to The View after an Italian vacation and a brief hiatus due to a cold.

Joy Behar called a woman 'a bitch' on Italian vacation: 'She wouldn't let me pee in the first-class lounge'

While an onslaught of inanimate objects — from a maniacal swivel chair to her apartment building's elevator — have plagued The View cohost Joy Behar's stateside peace, an Italian woman recently took the ongoing war against the 80-year-old to international territory.

The ABC talk show's longtime panelist returned to the program for her first live broadcast in nearly two weeks on Wednesday morning, after a pre-planned hiatus and a further bout with a cold. During the break, Behar revealed that she traveled to Italy, where she got into an argument with an unlucky lady.

"The people are nice, here and there. I had to call one woman the b-word, but that's something else," Behar said after gifting her cohosts with souvenirs in the form of mini replicas of the statue of David with The View insignia over his crotch.

After Sara Haines put her hands over her mouth in feigned shock, moderator Whoopi Goldberg inquired about whether Behar told the woman off in English or Italian.

"I said it in English because she wouldn't let me pee in the first-class lounge. I said, 'Please, let me just go!'" Behar recalled. "I said, 'Listen, don't be a bitch.' She wouldn't let me go."

Though Behar didn't specify whether she was traveling on an airplane or a train, she did say that she was "reduced to coach" class on whatever mode of transportation she was on, but stressed that it was "too boring of a story" to elaborate on further.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

