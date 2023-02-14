"That was my special gift to all the old people out there," Behar said. Sara Haines leaned in and quietly added: "And the lesbians."

Joy Behar's bra malfunction gives The View an unexpected surprise: 'She almost put my eye out'

Joy Behar's bra went rogue on a very special Valentine's Day episode of The View.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg announced that the show would host a holiday kissing booth for its studio audience throughout the broadcast — which would end with a "surprise" for one of the couples involved — she segued into another shocking moment the panel endured.

"The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago, when Joy's bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table," the 67-year-old said. "I mean, it was like an earthquake, suddenly the bra was like, 'Hello!' It was something else."

Joy Behar bra malfunction The View Joy Behar has a bra malfunction on 'The View.' | Credit: ABC

Cohost Sunny Hostin reached her hand over to readjust the microphone attached to Behar's crimson jacket, as the comedian, 80, admitted that the moment "was my special gift to all the old people out there, all the old guys." Sara Haines then leaned in and quietly added, "And the lesbians."

Goldberg attempted to move on to cover news regarding UFOs over American airspace, but discussion of Behar's bra persisted.

The View Joy Behar's bra malfunction gives 'The View' an unexpected surprise. | Credit: ABC (@)

"She almost put my eye out from where I was sitting," she said, laughing. "A whole lot of people are speculating about what's been hovering — it's her breasts — over American skies."

Without missing a beat, Behar quipped: "Just the left one!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on ABC.

