Joy Behar apologizes after misgendering Caitlyn Jenner on The View

"I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night," the longtime host said.

The View cohost Joy Behar apologized Friday and blamed lack of sleep after using incorrect pronouns for Caitlyn Jenner while discussing the former Olympian's plans to run for governor of California.

While Behar began the discussion about Jenner's run using she/her pronouns, the longtime host misgendered the candidate three times during the segment. The first came up when Behar asked cohost Sunny Hostin for her take on Jenner's announcement.

"Sunny, he's got this guy Brad Parscale running his campaign. What do you think about that?" Behar, 78, said, using the wrong pronoun for Jenner while talking about one of former President Donald Trump's campaign managers.

Joy Behar, Caitlyn Jenner Joy Behar and Caitlyn Jenner | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images; Robin Marchant/WireImage

"I mean, that guy was accused of using campaign funds to enrich himself. What?! That's who is running his campaign — or her campaign, rather," Behar continued, quickly correcting herself.

A little later, after other panelists shared their opinions on a Jenner run, especially in light of the problems facing California, including the homelessness crisis, Behar misgendered the reality star again.

"I think that he should — she, rather — should take a seat and let somebody with the credentials take over a major state like California," Behar said.

The longtime View host did, however, issue an apology following the show's commercial break.

"So first of all, let me apologize for my pronoun mixup," Behar said. "I think I just didn't get enough sleep last night. I had no intention of mixing them up and I tried to correct it immediately, but whatever, it just came out. So, I'm sorry if anybody was upset by that."

A number of people called Behar out on social media for using the wrong pronouns.

"Joy Behar just called Caitlyn Jenner HE three times," one observer tweeted. "I'm not supporting Caitlyn, but I do support trans rights..... Joy owes the trans community a REAL and not smart-ass apology!"

A representative for Jenner didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

