Joshua Jackson teases Fatal Attraction series: 'There is definitely a bunny'

Speaking with EW's The Awardist podcast about his (Emmy-worthy) performance in Peacock 's Dr. Death , Jackson also took a few minutes to tease the upcoming series based on the Oscar-nominated 1987 thriller starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close . Jackson stars as Dan Gallagher, a married man whose brief affair with a woman named Alex (played here by Lizzy Caplan ) ends with obsession, violence — and, apparently, another pet bunny boiling on the stove.

Jackson says the new series from writer/exec producer Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John) is "an even more emotionally intense version of the story" set in present day. "That allows us to update some of the sexual politics of the [movie], and because we have eight hours to tell the story, it also allows us to delve much more deeply into that Glenn Close character and... give a richer sense of how that woman became [who she is], and why she did the things that she did," he explains. "That movie is basically every man's worst nightmare come to life, and our show is a nightmare. It is a nightmare for men." And bunnies, Josh! Don't forget the bunnies.