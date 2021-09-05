Joshua Jackson doesn't think Dawson's Creek needs a Friends-style reunion

"If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people," he said in a new interview.

The recent HBO Max Friends reunion special was so successful – and Emmy nominated – it could start a trend. But, don't expect the stars of Dawson's Creek to jump on it.

"I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it's less jarring to see them now," DC alum Joshua Jackson told the Guardian in a new interview published on Sunday.

Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams and Joshua Jackson on Season 1 of DAWSON'S CREEK Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson | Credit: Columbia TriStar Television/Courtesy Everett Collection

In fact, the actor thinks a sit-down reunion of the now-adult stars of the coming of age teen drama, which starred James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Jackson, and Michelle Williams, might be jarring.

"If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people," he added. "Nobody needs to hear Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair."

We're fairly sure that's not the case, but Jackson isn't the only Dawson's alum to pass on the idea of a reunion.

Back in 2016, Holmes suggested a reboot with the OG cast wasn't likely.

"I don't think we're going to do a reunion," Holmes, 37, told SiriusXM's Just Jenny Show. "We did grow up, but we see each other every now and then. I think that the charm of the show was Kevin Williamson's writing and it was of that time and it gave teenagers this voice. It was a very, very special time — a special show and I loved every minute of it."

Well, we'll always have this iconic EW Dawson's Creek reunion cover to inspire a little fan fiction about what happened to the DC gang.

And, as of Friday, fans of the show can hear a re-recorded version of artist Paula Cole's theme song, which found its way back to the show, after being replaced (with Jann Arden's "Run Like Mad") in its streaming life, due to rights issues.

Netflix announced the return of Cole's tune via Twitter, writing, "Dawson's Creek fans, I'm thrilled to announce that — at long last — you will hear Paula Cole's iconic song 'I Don't Want to Wait' when you watch the opening credits!"

Cole confirmed via her Twitter account that she re-recorded her famed song, and that's the version being used.

"It's true. I re-recorded 'I Don't Want To Wait', and they are using the master," she tweeted. "All artists should be compensated for their intellectual work. Thank you @SonyTV@netflix and most of all the fans who made this happen. That's the power of patience & persistence. Grateful."