Josh Seiter, former Bachelorette contestant, dies at 36

A statement posted to Seither's Instagram account remembered him as "an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

Josh Seiter, who appeared as a contestant on the 11th season of the The Bachelorette, has died at 36.

A statement posted to Seiter's verified Instagram page Monday said he died unexpectedly; no further details were provided. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the statement said. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone."

The statement added, "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace. We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve."

Seiter appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. Described as a law student and exotic dancer from Chicago, he was eliminated in week 1 of the dating show.

Earlier this year, Seiter came out as bisexual. He had previously identified as pansexual. Prior to that his dating seemed to revolve around the reality television space, with him being linked to women from 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup. After coming out as bisexual, he announced plans to star in a series of adult films, in an Instagram post that has since been deleted.

Josh Seiter Josh Seiter | Credit: Josh Seiter/ Instagram

Seiter was also seemingly romantically linked to another reality contestant, RuPaul's Drag Race's Monica Beverly Hillz, the show's first queen to come out as trans during the main competition back on season 5. She recently competed on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 8.

The pair previously shared social media posts together, but those have since been deleted. On Monday, Monica posted a photo of her and Seiter with the caption "RIP my honey."

The statement posted to Seiter's Instagram account Monday included information for individuals struggling with their mental health: "For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources."

Seiter was outspoken about his struggles with anxiety and depression on social media, including a 2021 Instagram post in which he identified himself as a suicide attempt survivor.

Last week, he posted a selfie with the caption, "Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile."

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.