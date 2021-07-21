Josh Segarra reportedly joining She-Hulk series — here's why the casting is super-strong

One of Arrow's best villains, Segarra steals the show in every project he's in. Expect him to do the same in the new Disney+ Marvel series.

If you don't already know the name Josh Segarra, you will soon.

The actor has been cast in Disney+'s upcoming She-Hulk series, according to a new Deadline report. (Marvel declined to comment.) Segarra would join a lineup that includes Tatiana Maslany, who's playing the title role, as well as Jameela Jamil, Tim Roth, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Ginger Gonzaga, and the MCU's Hulk/Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo.

While details on the role are being kept under wraps for now, Segarra's inclusion in the cast elevates the already star-studded roster to new heights. With memorable performances on Arrow, The Other Two, AJ and the Queen, Orange Is the New Black, and many more, the actor steals the scene in every project he's in — so expect him to do the same in She-Hulk.

Arrow, The Other Two Josh Segarra | Credit: The CW; Comedy Central

Best known for playing one of Arrow's most formidable villains, Segarra starred in season 5 of the CW's comic book show as Star City District Attorney Adrian Chase, a.k.a. the serial killer Prometheus. For the first half of the season, Segarra played Adrian as Queen's ethical ally, helping him clean up the city through the legal system. His performance started out optimistic and warm, but when it was revealed that Adrian was actually the ruthless killer, Segarra delivered a chilling performance as he revealed Adrian's true nature.

In stark contrast to his villainous turn on Arrow, Segarra has shown off some hilarious comedic chops on Comedy Central's The Other Two. He hasn't been in many scenes, but that doesn't matter — he's become an instant fan favorite, breaking hearts while delivering the laughs as Lance, Brooke's (Heléne Yorke) dimwitted, on-again-off-again boyfriend. Hopefully, there's more of Lance in the upcoming second season because there wasn't enough of him in the first!

Segarra broke bad again in Netflix's AJ and the Queen, playing Ruby Red's (RuPaul) seemingly nice boyfriend who later turns out to be a con artist. Throughout the season, he returns to wreak havoc on Ruby Red's life, giving Segarra more opportunities to show off his range.

With equally impressive roles on Orange Is the New Black, FBI, Christmas on the Square, Chicago P.D., Trainwreck, and more, Segarra always nails the material he's given. And with She-Hulk described as the MCU's take on a legal comedy, there's an opportunity for Segarra to display all his talents in one series, regardless of who he plays.