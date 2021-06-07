Josh Peck really wants a Tom Hanks cameo on Turner & Hooch reboot: 'I'll milk every resource'

Plus, Peck details what it's like working with the five "spectacular" dogs who play his canine partner, Hooch: "It's just one giant mishap."

Talk about a ruff gig.

Disney+'s Turner & Hooch series, which is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name, stars Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, the son of Hanks' character. Like his dad before him, he inherits as his partner a large, unruly dog that he doesn't really want, but grows to love.

Five different dogs were used to portray Hooch, which at times felt like "one giant mishap," Peck tells EW. "That's the beauty of it. We have these incredible dog trainers who live with the dogs and are always watching out for them and are really good at getting the dogs close to what you need, but inevitably, we are acting around that."

He adds, "You kind of hope they get close to what you want them to do, and then the human actors just adjust to whatever they're doing. But the dogs and I both work great when it comes to treats. We really bonded in that way."

Turner and Hooch key art Josh Peck 'Turner & Hooch' is being rebooted as a Disney+ series | Credit: disney+; disney

In fact, Peck says that by the end of the shoot, he knew each dog well enough that could tell which one would be good for certain commands or scenes. "They're pretty spectacular," he says. "I've fallen in love with each of them."

Given that this is a reboot but not a straight-up remake, and that Peck is playing the original Turner's son, the Drake & Josh alum didn't have to worry about pulling out his best Hanks impression — much to his relief. "I'm sad to report that I can't do it at all," he admits. "I'm pretty good at impressions, but Hanks I just can't break through."

To keep the spirit of Hanks' character in the show, Peck worked with the costume department to add some special touches. "When we were preparing to start the show, there's some bold wardrobe choices that Tom Hanks has in the movie — some very, very distinct, very specific patterns on his ties and some of his clothes — and I was like, 'Oh, it'd be fun to sort of do a little homage to that,'" he says.

Summer TV Preview TURNER & HOOCH Josh Peck has his hands full as the star of Disney+'s 'Turner & Hooch' reboot | Credit: Disney+

As for whether we might see a Hanks cameo, Peck says he wouldn't count it out, and he'd do everything in his power to make it happen: "I'll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer."

Turner & Hooch — which will feature 12 episodes and also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, and Becca Tobin — premieres July 16 on Disney+. See an exclusive side-by-side look at the original poster with that of the reboot above.