Josh makes plans to move on in exclusive Younger midseason trailer

As the Paramount+ comes to a close, will Liza end up with Charles, Josh or neither?

We're halfway through the final season of Younger, and still have no idea how it's going to end! But luckily, EW has an exclusive look at the midseason trailer to help shed some light.

So far this season, we've seen Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff) struggle with Millennial being folded back into Empirical and embark on a new business venture with Inkubator. On the romance front, Liza has had to watch Charles (Peter Hermann) get together with the ever irksome Quinn (Laura Benanti), after she turned down his proposal and Josh (Nico Tortorella) has found a new love interest, though some revelations might prove too much for them to weather.

So, with only six episodes to go, where is it all going to end? Will Liza find professional and personal fulfillment after years of sneaking around and pretending to be someone she isn't? From the looks of the midseason trailer, — in a wild twist — Charles' ex-wife Pauline (Jennifer Westfeldt) is about to get involved to help get her ex back with Liza, while Josh seems to be planning on leaving town, as he tells Kelsey he's moving out of their apartment.

Younger Nico Tortorella Credit: Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc.

What will the final chapter bring? Tune in to find out as new episodes drop weekly on Thursdays on Paramount+ and Hulu.

Watch the trailer above.