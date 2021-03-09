Josh Holloway to star in HBO Max series Duster from J.J. Abrams, LaToya Morgan

Holloway and Abrams worked together on Lost and now they're reuniting for a show starring the actor as a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate.

Josh Holloway and J.J. Abrams are teaming up again.

The Lost actor will star in the HBO Max series Duster from co-writers Abrams and LaToya Morgan, EW has confirmed. Variety first reported the news.

Set in the 1970s Southwest, Duster features Holloway as a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate.

Holloway is best known for playing James "Sawyer" Ford on ABC's Lost, which Abrams co-created and executive produced. He also directed multiple episodes of the long-running drama.

Recently, Holloway joined Paramount's Yellowstone for its third season. He also starred in USA Network's Colony from Lost co-creator Carlton Cuse. On the big screen, the actor's appeared in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and Sabotage.

Morgan, who most recently wrote for The Walking Dead, will executive produce the show alongside Abrams. She's also worked on series like Into the Badlands, TURN: Washington's Spies, Parenthood, and Shameless.

Abrams' Bad Robot Productions has other projects at HBO Max as well, including a show inspired by Stephen King's The Shining and a Justice League Dark series. In February, HBO Max ordered to series Subject to Change, an original story from Abrams that follows a desperate college student who signs up for a clinical trial that begins a wild, harrowing, mind and reality-bending adventure. Last month, EW confirmed Warner Bros. tapped writer Ta-Nehisi Coates to pen a new Superman movie produced by Abrams.