The fellow actors reunited 12 years after bidding farewell to the mystery drama.

They were Lost, but now they've been found enjoying a fun-filled Fourth of July weekend.

Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, and Henry Ian Cusick have reunited 12 years after bidding farewell to the mystery drama. On Tuesday, Holloway shared an image of the trio enjoying one another's company in an Instagram post, in which he appears with his former costars.

Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, and Henry Ian Cusick Josh Holloway, Daniel Dae Kim, and Henry Ian Cusick enjoy 'Lost' reunion | Credit: Josh Holloway/Instagram

"Aloha from the island #Brothas4L," he captioned the shot.

Cusick reposted the photo on his Instagram Story account, writing "Detox week" alongside the shot.

Producer Melvin Mar also captured the occasion, sharing images of the group having a "great 4th of July weekend." Another of Mar's posts showed Kim's Hawaii Five-O costar Grace Park and actress Jacqueline Kim joining them.

Holloway also treated fans to shots of a double date featuring his wife, Yessica Kumala with Cusick and his wife Annie.

"You irresponsible people are responsible for my hangover," Kumala shared.

It appears the cast of the series can't quit each other. In 2018, Sonya Walger and Cusick, who played the couple Penny and Desmond documented their touching reunion, as they returned to the spot where their character's first met.

Last year, Jorge Garcia and Cusick joined forces once again for an arc on MacGyver.

The ABC series, which debuted in 2004, captivated viewers until it concluded its run in 2010.