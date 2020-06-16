Josh Gad's Olaf narrates The Last Dance, Planet Earth in James Corden bit

The Late Late Show With James Corden type TV Show genre Talk Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Comedic routines from late-night TV hosts keep changing as they operate remotely. Since James Corden couldn't be in the same room as his guest, Josh Gad, the Late Late Show team decided a better bit would be to have Josh Gad record new voiceover work as Olaf and then layer it over something like the ESPN documentary about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance.

During the interview portion, Gad mentioned he "really branched out to other things" besides voicing Olaf in Frozen. Now, he's voicing Olaf in other things. Corden didn't believe it until he saw footage of Jordan shooting a basket with Olaf commentary.

"This is Olaf the snowman and this movie is about how sports are funny," the Frozen character says. "Winning is no big deal. You start the game with a huddle, which is like a big hug between six men or more — hopefully more."

Gad also inserted Olaf voiceover over the PBS documentary The Dust Bowl and the snake-chasing-iguana scene from BBC One's Planet Earth II. The latter is mainly just Olaf screaming "snakes!" over and over.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

Related content: