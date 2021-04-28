Josh Gad and Isla Fisher team up for new 'genre-bending' rom-com series Wolf Like Me

Peacock announced on Wednesday that it has given a straight-to-series order to Wolf Like Me, a new half-hour romantic comedy starring Josh Gad (Frozen) and Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers).

The show, which Peacock describes as "a genre-bending romantic comedy," was written and created by Abe Forsythe (Little Monsters), who will also direct all six episodes.

"Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me," Forsythe said in a statement. "The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I'm so excited to have Isla and Josh on board, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters."

The show finds Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher) embarking on a new relationship and dealing with their baggage (including, possibly, their rhyming names). Gary is an emotional wreck and struggles to provide for his daughter since the death of his wife. Mary has a secret she can't bring herself to share with anyone. Somehow these two have been brought together by the universe, and they need to figure it out.

Given the "wolf" in the title, the description of the show as "genre-bending," and Mary's closely-held secret, is it possible she's a werewolf of some kind...? We'll have to wait for Wolf Like Me's release on Peacock to find out for sure.