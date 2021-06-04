Josh Duhamel posts shirtless thirst trap for Hulu after Netflix cancels Jupiter's Legacy

The show was the No. 1 streaming series the week of its release.

Hulu, are you listening?

The actor, who played Sheldon Sampson, a.k.a. the superhero Utopian, in the comic book drama, shared a hot shot of him shirtless and in his character's long grayish-white hair and beard on Instagram.

"When you get dumped by @netflix and have to put yourself back out there.... #sexysantasummer," Duhamel captioned the post. "What's up, @hulu ?"

Hulu has been getting into the holiday film game of late.

Duhamel's comment was praised by fans while Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, who's been setting the internet on fire with his own muscle-flexing pics as he films The Boys season 3 for Amazon, commented "boom" on Duhamel's pic, adding explosion emojis.

Duhamel wasn't the only Jupiter's Legacy cast member to share their disappointment over Netflix moving on (to Supercrooks — a villain-centric series) instead of sticking with their complicated world that focused on an older generation of heroes gearing up to pass the baton to their seemingly unready Gen Z superkids.

Leslie Bibb, who played Grace Kennedy-Sampson (a.k.a. Utopian's wife, Lady Liberty), shared a behind-the-scenes shot of the cast as she reacted to the one-and-done news.

"MY BAES...i stand with my brothers in arms @joshduhamel @bendanielsss @mattlanter @mikewadeactor...this union is something i believed in and i will miss wholeheartedly...love you friends... xolb #jupiterslegacy," she wrote.

Matt Lanter, who starred as George Hutchence, a.k.a. Skyfox, also mourned the series ending.

"This 1st photo seems fitting. A gang of friends who once was," he wrote in an Instagram post featuring the cast in costume. "Thank you to my incredible cast, crew and creatives behind #JupitersLegacy. What an experience you all made this.... It's not every day that a kid like me gets to be a superhero."

Mike Wade, who played Fitz Small/The Flare, shared a candid shot of a group huddle, writing, "Worked with a Brilliant Team on #JupitersLegacy @netflix I appreciate the work that everyone put into this and am beyond grateful for the experience. Be on the lookout for everyone involved, they're sure to have something amazing coming your way soon."

And just as the news hit that the cast of Jupiter's Legacy had been released, Nielsen ratings arrived. According to The Wrap, the show had debuted as the top original series on streaming the week of its release. In fact, in just the three days it was available of the full week of ratings measured (May 3-9), Jupiter's Legacy took the No. 4 streaming spot overall, with 696 million viewed minutes. The show debuted May 7.

