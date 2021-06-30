For once, the Duggar family does not want cameras around. The massive Arkansas family has been chronicled in two different TLC reality shows: First 19 Kids and Counting, and then Counting On starting in 2015. An era ended on Tuesday when TLC announced the cancellation of Counting On in the wake of Josh Duggar's arrest on child pornography charges. Given the nature of the situation and Duggar's upcoming trial, his family members are actually content with the cancellation and voiced their support for TLC's decision.

This is the second time Josh Duggar's actions have led to show cancellation. In 2015, revelations that Duggar had molested underage girls as a teenager -- including some of his own sisters -- led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. Counting On, which focused more on the older Duggar siblings like Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jessa Duggar Seewald, kicked off a few months after that, but now the spinoff too has met its end.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on the network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," Vuolo said in a statement posted to her Instagram. Her husband Jeremy Vuolo posted an identical statement on his account.

The statement continues, "we wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds."

Amy King, a cousin of the Duggars who appeared on their shows, posted a bunch of photos from over the years to her own Instagram. She thanked TLC "for the ride" and wrote, "I stand with the network in this decision!"

Duggar was arrested by Homeland Security on April 29 on one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty the next day in court. His trial was originally set for July 6, but after his defense team filed for a delay, a judge moved the start date to Nov. 30, as reported by PEOPLE.

Duggar is charged with both receiving and possessing child pornography. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000.00 on each count if convicted.