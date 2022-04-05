Josh Brolin warns about 'chaos all the way down' in new Outer Range trailer

It's tough being a Wyoming rancher, as the latest trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Outer Range makes clear. Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin) has to deal with an intrusive camper named Autumn (Imogen Poots), the land-grabbing ambitions of his greedy neighbor Wayne Tillerson (Will Patton), and last but certainly not least, the mysterious giant portal in his backyard.

"You ever wonder if the world's not what you think it is?" Royal wonders via voiceover in the trailer. "No law, no order, just chaos all the way down."

But if Royal's confused by the existence of the portal, Autumn sure isn't. She seems to be one of the first to find the portal after Royal, and eventually tells him, "the world's been waiting for something like this." She's also obsessed with a certain symbol that appears throughout the trailer, and may be connected to the portal.

The funniest part of the trailer features Wayne's son Billy Tillerson (Noah Reid) singing Juice Newton's "Angel of the Morning." When asked to stop by his brother (Shaun Sipos), Billy obliges — at which point Newton's actual recording kicks in on the soundtrack.

The first two episodes of Outer Range hit Prime Video on April 15, followed by two more episodes each following week until the eight-part first season concludes. Until then, we'll just have to wonder what the deal is with that big portal — and if the universe really is just chaos all the way down. Watch the new trailer above.

