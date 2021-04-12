Joseph Siravo, Sopranos star and Broadway actor, dies at 64

Joseph Siravo, the veteran Broadway actor and television star who was best known for playing Tony Sopranos father on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Sopranos, has died following a battle with colon cancer, EW has confirmed. He was 64.

Siravo, who trained in musical theater at Stanford University and NYU Tisch University of the Arts, built up an impressive resume over the course of his lifetime, with Broadway credits that included the Tony-award winning plays and musicals such as Oslo, Boys from Syracuse, and The Light In the Piazza, as well as off-Broadway productions such as Hamlet, Othello, and Up Against the Wind. He also toured with the first national tour of the Tony-award winning musical Jersey Boys, playing the role of Angelo "Gyp" DeCarlo from 2006-2012.

Siravo's daughter Allegra Okarmus posted a tribute to her father on Instagram. In a now private post, the BBC reports that she wrote, "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse... I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn't gone very far. He had many credits, but his favorite one by far was that of Nonno Joe."

Sopranos costar Michael Imperioli also paid tribute to his friend in an Instagram post, writing, "Joe was an excellent actor and a wonderful guy and he will be missed dearly. His performance of Johnny Boy Soprano was spot on and he also made a perfect John Gotti in Nick Sandow's 'The Wannabe.' In my opinion he was the best of all the actors who've played the Teflon Don. Farewell Joe. Until the next life my friend."