See Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber's 'bad boy' CEO in first Super Pumped teaser

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is ready to take viewers on a wild ride — no surge pricing required.

The Mr. Corman and 500 Days of Summer star is playing controversial Uber cofounder and former CEO Travis Kalanick in Showtime's new anthology series Super Pumped, and EW has an exclusive first look at him in action.

Based on Mike Isaac's best-selling book of the same name, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber chronicles Kalanick's hard-charging style and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the plainspoken Texan venture capitalist who bets his sterling reputation on the upstart ride-hailing company.

"We are in the world-changing business!" Kalanick bellows in the new teaser trailer below. But in another moment, Gurley warns, "Travis is a liability."

The teaser also offers a glimpse of — drumroll, please — Oscar and Emmy nominee Uma Thurman as Ariana Huffington, the HuffPost cofounder and Uber board member. She calls Kalanick "the notorious bad boy of tech," and her wig and accent work already have us waiting with bated breath.

Super Pumped hails from showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Schacter, and also stars Elisabeth Shue, Kerry Bishé, Jon Bass, Bridget Gao Hollitt, and Babak Tafti. The series premieres Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

