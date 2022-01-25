Jorja Fox won't return to CSI: Vegas on CBS

The veteran of the CSI franchise announced on Twitter that is not reprising her Sara Sidle role.

So long, Sara Sidle. Jorja Fox on Tuesday announced via Twitter that she will not reprise her beloved role for the second season of CSI: Vegas.

"After much deliberating, I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas," she wrote. "For me, CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

csi Jorja Fox and William Petersen on 'CSI: Vegas' | Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

CBS has already ordered a second season of the reboot, which reunited Fox with William Petersen, her longtime co-star on the original CSI franchise. The show introduced a brand new CSI team played by Paula Newsom, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon, and Mel Rodriguez.

There's no word yet on whether Petersen will return for season 2, though he remains an executive producer.

Fox gave her fans a genuine goodbye kiss in the season 1 finale in December. In the episode's final minutes, Gil and Sara locked lips on screen for their first time as a married couple. It was a huge (but welcome!) departure for the Grissoms — the duo simply hasn't shown a lot of affection on the crime procedural since they first coupled during CSI's initial run from 2000-15.

"It's the most intimate you have ever seen them," executive producer/showrunner Jason Tracey told EW at the time. "Hopefully, it will feel like a payoff for those who have been so invested in the Gil and Sara relationship. It's been really interesting to have the two of them married on screen for the first time for an extended stretch. It's a huge responsibility to take the relationship and put it all on screen. But you don't want to go from 0 to 60. You have to have a slow build."

