Jorgeous tells EW about the joke she didn't get to say during the roast, that time she did a prayer circle with Jennifer Lopez, and her hilarious goodbye to Maddy Morphosis.

Many times throughout RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, VH1's cameras captured Jorgeous collapsing into a bedazzled heap on the Werk Room couches. And after lip-syncing for her life across a record-setting six times in the bottom, frankly, the Texas native deserves not only a crown, but also that nap she was chasing all season long.

Jorgeous ultimately took the big Drag Race sleep (alongside fellow eliminee DeJa Skye) at the end of Friday night's episode, after her lukewarm (but still adorable) jokes failed to turn up the heat at the roast of Ross Mathews. Though she's now punching actual ghosts in the Drag Race afterlife, the energy Jorgeous put into season 14 already has fans calling for her immediate resurrection on a future edition of All Stars — but before she gets to all of that, she leaves us with parting words we'll remember long after her flame burns out: "I'm going [home] to smoke a fat ass blunt."

Ahead, the dancing diva tells EW how she's navigating post-show life, looks back on the dramatic Werk Room clashes she stayed out of (and what she wishes she would've said), and dishes on the hilarious moment she had a prayer circle with Jennifer Lopez at the iHeart Radio Awards. Read on for the full Q&A.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: I just hate that we're doing it under these circumstances. How are you feeling about reliving this elimination all these months later?

JORGEOUS: I'm feeling good, way better than I thought I would be. I feel proud, I'm glad I could show my family that what I do is art, and that it helps me get money. It makes me feel good knowing I had support from all my friends, family, and the people of Nashville who helped me get to where I am now.

Yes, they helped you get to the precipice otherwise known as the best clap back of season 14 when you read Bosco last week.

Ok, yes. I couldn't believe it, like, oh my God, who am I?

You also gave dramatic performances in the lip-syncs, but you never seemed to lose your cool when there was drama in the Werk Room. Especially when Daya brought up your name. When the fireworks went off, you just chilled in the corner. Was that strategy, or were you just tired?

Oh, no. Bitch, I was tired. Watching it back now I'm like, man, I should've went crazy on them. Honestly, I didn't want the world to hate me if I said something wrong. Watching it, like, no, I should've stood up for myself in those moments.

What would you have said?

I would've been like, girl, don't come to me with that. Come to Mama Ru with that. Don't blame me for anything [Laughs]

What did get to you in that moment of the clapback that made you want to say that all in front of the judges?

I was like, Bosco, how dare you say this in front of her. You should say yourself … no, I'm just playing! Everybody was saying they love Bosco, but she should be in the bottom. I was like, RuPaul does not want to hear that. RuPaul does not want to hear "I love this person, but she should be in the bottom," he wants us to stir the pot in that moment. So, I was like, I'm going to give them what they want.

There's no bad blood between anyone, right?

Me, Daya, and Bosco are all cool. I was going through some stuff a couple of weeks ago and she called me and gave some advice. I love them so much.

That also reminds me of the moment a lot of people found hilarious, when Maddy was preparing to lip-sync against Jasmine, and there's a shot of you saying "it was so nice to meet you" before they lip-synced. A lot of people interpreted that as you being like, "well, I know Maddy isn't going to survive." Can you clarify?

Oh my God. You know those moments where you're trying not to say something that's in your head? Like, do not say it, do not say it, do not say it, but you end up saying it? I was thinking, girl, don't say this. Honestly, I already knew Jasmine was going to slay. But I didn't want to be like, "Maddy, you've got [this]" because I knew Jasmine was going to get it.

So, it was an accident, but it wasn't an accident, because you did mean it?

Honestly, yeah [Laughs] it just came out.

One of the things that made me love you even more last week was you expressing your hatred of musical theater. Where does that come from?

You know how bars, they do theater nights? Musical Sunday nights or whatever? Oh my God, you know how you want to get Sunday Funday, and you're hearing these theater, musical things? Girl, I don't want to hear that. Play some f---ing Cardi, Megan, Nicki, you know?

Heading into this week's challenge, you were upfront about not being in the mood for a roast. You also voiced displeasure over the acting earlier this season. After you got the initial feedback from Dulcé Sloan and Michelle Visage, what was that night like coming up with these jokes and processing the feedback you got?

I went to my room at the hotel like, I need to figure something out, and I couldn't. I was stuck. I turned on the TV to get some inspiration, but I felt defeated in that moment. Let me just get this over with and get it done.

Did you write out your entire set or were you winging it in the moment?

I'd written out some stuff and ran it by the other girls and they were like, "no, that's not funny." I scratched out a bunch of stuff, so I only had two jokes. I was going through it.

Were there any jokes you wanted to do that we didn't see?

Remember how Ross was an intern? I was like, "bitch, you still are the intern," something stupid like that. But they were like, "that sounds too mean."

When you came back from the coaching session, you said, "Honestly, what happens, happens at this point and I don't care," and you laid down on the couch. In Untucked you said you were at peace with it being over. Did you know that you were going home no matter how you did in the lip-sync? Were you considering bowing out?

I know it seemed like I wanted to bow out, but I wasn't going to be one of those girls who went home on their own. I knew what I was going to give, and that was it. I was in the bottom so many times before, there's no way they're going to save me again. It was hard because I was so defeated at that point. After that talk with Michelle and Dulcé. I didn't feel funny whatsoever.

It looked like the style of music might've been a new challenge for you in the lip-sync.

I never do rock-and-roll songs. It's Olivia Rodrigo, so that's the annoying part.

She's a theater kid, right?

Oh, really? Ok, that explains a lot, now. That genre of [rock] music, I feel like it fits [Daya's] style of drag.

There's one question I've been dying to ask you: Kerri Colby almost told me the true tea in her exit interview: Jorgeous, the infamous Willow Pill joke about you and Orion during the reading challenge a few weeks ago — what was going on behind the scenes?

Oh my God, well, during the time you're on Drag Race, you're secluded and away from… you don't have Grindr, you can't use your phone, you can't flirt with the PAs, so like, I saw the mullet and I was like, ok, he's cute. No lips were touched! It was like flirting here and there and hugging, but afterwards, getting back from the show, I was like, oh my God, that's my sister, what was I doing?

You also had recently performed with Jennifer Lopez at the iHeart Radio Awards. What was that moment like for you?

Morgan McMichaels set the whole thing up and helped get the girls together. She gave J.Lo names and J.Lo hand-picked [us]. Morgan set that up and helped get all the Latina girls together. J.Lo was all about making sure it was perfect and everybody was on it. This was something important for J.Lo and she's so professional and beautiful. We did a group circle before we went on, and we prayed, but the whole time I was just looking at her, like, oh my God, this is J.Lo right now. Everyone had their eyes closed and I was just looking at her. I just started bawling, crying.

Everybody else is deep in the Holy Spirit and you're crying over J.Lo.

Yes, I'm just looking at her and she had her eyes fully closed.

