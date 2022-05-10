Jordan Wiseley talks The Challenge: All Stars 3 and how Ukraine humanitarian work changed him

The Challenge type TV Show network MTV genre Reality

Jordan Wiseley has won The Challenge three times in his short-but-impressive career, but his biggest life-changing accomplishment happened recently off the show. After Russian forces invaded Ukraine, Wiseley decided to fly halfway around the world to help the humanitarian efforts, even though he had no formal plan. Despite the potential dangers of going into a war zone, he decided it was a worthy risk to try and help in any way he could.

For months, the reality star was boots on the ground, helping deliver supplies over the border, and aiding refugees as they fled their homes during the war. He eventually created the Foreign United Peoples non-governmental organization, a nonprofit that continues to grow in size and scope.

Wiseley recently arrived back home in America to attend a Challenge couple's baby shower, film a few projects, and to promote his long-awaited return to the franchise after a few years off with the upcoming All Stars 3, so EW got him to dive deep on it all.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: You've been all around the world recently so where are you calling from right now?

JORDAN WISELEY: I'm back in L.A. I got back to the States five days ago. Kam and Leroy just had their baby shower over the weekend, and I RSVPed for that months ago when they sent the invitations so I was like, "I have to go to that." I landed in L.A., spent two nights in L.A., and then went to Houston, did two nights in Houston, and now I'm back home and ready to be in a little bit of a structured environment for a bit.

That's quite a whirlwind, especially after what your life has been like the past few months over in Ukraine. What you accomplished over there with almost no advance planning is really impressive.

Thank you. Yeah, Ukraine has been, for me personally, a huge eye-opener, even just towards myself. What's going on, I've obviously never been in war before so that was a first, but just personally it opened up a lot of things, it allowed me to see a lot of things and feel a lot of things that I was not expecting. That ended up being a very fulfilling journey. Or the start of it, really.

Are you planning to return at any point to continue that work?

Yes. I've been over there since March 2. I came back to L.A. once in between to set up the business because originally when I went over there with my roommate and friend, we thought we were just going to go help for two weeks. We didn't know how long this thing's going to be. And then we established what we were doing, and it just started growing and growing and we saw the need, and we got the donations, and I had to come back to the States to file an LLC and then file for the 501(c)(3) [to officially become a nonprofit organization], and then open a bank account so we can even operate as an organization. What started as just a quick trip to go help turned into a full-fledged, we're a filed organization now, with a team still on the ground. It's just a thing that runs now, and I stay in touch with the team every day via phone. We've got a good five- or six-hour window with the time difference that we can communicate and catch everybody up.

And then being in the States, honestly, is a huge help because I have better access to the corporations and sponsors and potential suppliers, things like that. But as far as planning to go back, I'm going to have to see. I had to come back here because I'm filming two new scripted projects coming up back-to-back through May and the end of June, and then I'll make a game time decision as far as where the war has progressed to, and what is needed. I mean, I hope that it's done. I hope I can say, "I don't have to go back." But we'll see.

What inspired you to go to Ukraine in the first place?

Growing up, especially through elementary and middle school, I got bullied. I'd get in a lot of fights, because there was always something to get made fun of for. I was born with one hand so there's always something for kids to attack, so I've always had this thing with bullies. And when I was watching the news, that's just what this seemed like. I know there's a lot of different crises going on in the world, and it seems like, how could you just choose one? This just happened to be the one that I felt my skills of driving and managing logistics and people and things like that — I don't have to pick up a gun, right? And I'm not great about getting really large donations either. But what I can do is I can do the physical stuff. I can help. I can do something there. And my roommate is a paramedic and a firefighter, so we were like, "Let's just go."

It was fascinating listening to your interview on Johnny Bananas' "Death, Taxes, and Bananas" podcast where you both were talking about what you were able to do on the ground, especially without knowing the situation you were walking into.

Yeah, we had zero clue what we were doing. I'll be very honest with you, I was like, "Buddy, we're going to show up, we're pretty good at figuring it out and making friends and making contacts. I'm pretty good in a room of unknowns. I can make friends." And that's what we did. We literally just showed up, and the day that we got there we pulled into Rivne at the border at 1 p.m. and we were in a box truck hauling supplies across the border by 4 p.m., because we just found the guy in charge. The funny thing about that is before we went I was like, "Brother, don't tell anybody. I don't want to have this argument about, 'It's unsafe,' or whatever. We've already made our minds up and we're doing it so I'm not going to argue with people." I told everyone before we got over there, "We're not going in, we're not going to fight, we're just going to go to the border and help," and as soon as we get to the border we find the guy in charge and we're like, "What do you need?" "I need drivers to go into Ukraine." We looked at each other and went, "Okay." It was that fast.

That's amazing. How did your time over there change you when you got back home?

I think getting back here has actually been rough because we are so, so engaged there that it's nonstop. We're doing 16 to 18 hour days, and then we have to coordinate everything in the evening as well, so we're running on like three hours of sleep. Four hours is a good night. But I don't know, your adrenaline is going so much and you're just pushing through everything, and then you get back home, a lot of things seem trivial now. The most unexpected thing were the emotions of being over there because we take supplies into Ukraine from Poland. We're going deep, all the way to the Dnieper River. We drop off the supplies and then we pick people up, and a lot of these families have stayed back because they had men in the army, in the forces, and they can't leave. So when we pick these people up, it's usually men hugging their wives and children and giving them to us. I didn't realize how much that would affect me. I'm like, "This guy just handed me his entire life, and now I have to drive them all the way, some are going to Germany, some are going to Poland, and they don't know when they're going to see each other again." I thought we were just going to go over there and work, but it was a lot more emotional.

I really had no idea, either. I thought I was going to pick up some boxes, move some stuff, you know? And I ended up doing a lot more. Even after this crisis, Foreign United Peoples is going to continue. We've already talked to the team and, after this, however long this goes, we'll look to the next thing that we can respond to and that we can be of service to. I think this is just going to be something like the Red Cross, like UNICEF. I'd like to be more like The White Helmets going into more conflicted areas. We do a lot better at physical stuff. I'm learning that this NGO game is a lot of politics, and I really don't like that as far as you just have to go out and get all these donations and there's so much PR and I really hate that side of it.

We're trying to create something that's a global quick response that we can kind of act independently of all these red tape and bureaucracy things that the UN and everyone does because they are very inefficient. That was one of the things that was very heartbreaking to see because we were briefing the UN on conditions and our needs, we keep an active map of where all the new missile strikes and things like that were so we can keep our corridors as safe as possible, because we were going hundreds of miles further for our evacuations and supply drops than all big guys were willing to go. But they get all the funding, and that's the hard part. We can't get a fraction of the funding that they can. We'll figure it out.

As if that wasn't enough to focus on, you've also got another big event in your life coming up — you're back on The Challenge for All Stars 3! What inspired you to come back after your last appearance on Total Madness?

Good timing and good vibes. I watched the first and second All Stars seasons and it reminded me of what the show was originally there for. On the other franchise, I do have a special place in my heart for that show always, but the storylines get very long and people are like, "Remember when you did this 17 seasons ago?" You're like, "What?!" I can't keep up with all of the triangles and things like that. But when I watched All Stars, you saw it get back to real competition, you know what I mean? Everyone is stoked to be there. And then there were no hard feelings, like, we all understood, "It's the game, and if I didn't perform well, let's do it. I want to prove myself in elimination." That's how it's supposed to be. It's nice getting back to that kind of competition.

What were you expectations going into All Stars 3, especially after the way you went out on Total Madness?

What a one to go out on for a while, right? [Laughs] Expectations coming back, zero. Especially looking at the cast, I actually haven't been around that long. I haven't done near as many, just because I've always had so much going on outside of The Challenge. I've only done six [seasons]. A lot of these guys on All Stars, they have done more shows together than I have done total. I knew that they were going to have really good relationships from a long time ago, so it was exceedingly clear that I was coming in almost as a rookie. I'm new to all of these people. I think I had only ever played a game with like two or three people on this whole season.

It's funny to think about how you haven't done that many seasons because even in that short amount of time, you've really made a reputation for yourself as one of the top competitors.

Because when I'm there, I'm there, baby! Think about every season I've been on, there's been something that is on a top 10 list somewhere, you know? You've got to have a lot of showmanship. You can't be a fly on the wall. You've got to be able to bring it. And I think I have.

How did the new requirement where everyone on the cast had to have made at least one final in the past affect the level of competition this season?

I love it, and I know the fans are going to love it. That's what they've been asking for. The level of competition stepped way up. The cast is stacked. I would put this cast against the regular franchise any day.

What can you tease about how this season went for you?

It was very much, in a lot of ways, a classic Jordan season. I'm pretty sure there's an argument, I'm sure I had some veins popping out of my head for something. There's Jordan winning, there's Jordan losing. There's being happy, there's being sad. It's a great season. I think it holds up with some of the best seasons out there. There will be eliminations that will go down in top 10 [lists]. There will be really cool challenges.

Was there anyone you were worried about competing against or reuniting with?

I mean, Wes has a thing for me, all right? [Laughs] And when I saw Wes was going to be there, I was like, we'll see how this goes. Because Wes loves to get his whole politician thing going, and he gets a whole gaggle of people that doesn't like Jordan. So that's when I was like, "All right, I'm going to have to play Wes, but how is Wes going to play me?"

Who on the cast surprised you the most throughout the season?

Jonna surprised me so much. I've done a few seasons with Jonna and we have a really good relationship on and off the show. That mama has been putting in work. I had heard how she was doing on the last ones as well, so I was really proud of her, just bouncing back in the game and being very, very good. I mean, I think she's doing better now than she had in the past.

Now that you've returned for All Stars 3, what are the chances we'll see you back on the main show?

Highly unlikely. That's a long, long, long shot. Yeah, I don't know if I'll go back there. But I had a really good time on All Stars, so maybe another All Stars. We'll see. I mean, just wait. They're going more and more, and the pool is getting bigger of winners, so we could keep going towards the ultimate All Stars season of winners only.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres Wednesday on Paramount+.

