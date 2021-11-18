20/20 Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Justin Bieber played an unexpected role in the Turpin siblings' escape from their parents' captivity.

While sitting down with Diane Sawyer for the upcoming ABC special Escape From a House of Horror, Jordan Turpin explained how the pop star inspired her to ultimately make the 911 call that saved her and her siblings from their mother and father's abuse.

"I don't know where we would be if we didn't watch Justin Bieber," Turpin tells Sawyer in the sneak peek above. "Sometimes, especially when we were younger, my mother and father would leave. The older ones would sneak in and turn on the TV. So we would see music videos and stuff, and that's where we learned a lot. I would watch a lot of Justin Bieber."

Turpin cites "As Long As You Love Me," "Boyfriend," and "Baby" as her favorite Bieber songs, but she says it was really his interviews that woke her up to the outside world and the fact that there was more to life than the strict existence her parents had trapped her in.

Diane Sawyer special event with Jordan Turpin Jennifer Turpin, Jordan Turpin, and Diane Sawyer | Credit: Christina Ng/ABC News

"Watching him, that made me learn fast, smarter, because I started paying attention," Turpin says. "I started realizing that there is a different world out there. I only knew one world and that was like always being there… I was like, 'I want to be out there. I want to be like that being free, not being trapped.'"

In addition to Sawyer's exclusive interviews with Jordan and her eldest sibling, Jennifer, the special delves into the brutal conditions they and their other siblings endured while being held captive in their California home and subjected to starvation, chains, and violence. Jordan tells the story of the emergency call that led to their rescue, and the program includes never-before-seen policy body camera footage and additional video from the children's lives' inside their harrowing home.

Escape From a House of Horror — A Diane Sawyer Special Event will air on 20/20 on ABC this Friday at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the video above for more.

