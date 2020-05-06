Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone releases 10 season two photos

The Twilight Zone (2019 reboot) type TV Show network CBS All Access

The first photos from season 2 of Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot are here.

The Get Out and Us director's re-imagining of the classic anthology series has released photos from all 10 episodes of season 2. Pictured above is Billy Porter in “The Who of You.”

Sophia Macy in “Among the Untrodden”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Christopher Meloni and Jenna Elfman in “A Human Face”:

Image zoom Shane Harvey/CBS

Morena Baccarin in “Downtime”:

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

Joel McHale in “8”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Jimmi Simpson in “Meet in the Middle”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury in “Try, Try”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Damon Wayans Jr. in “A Small Town”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Gretchen Mol in “You Might Also Like”:

Image zoom Dean Buscher/CBS

Thomas Lennon and Jurnee Smollett in “Ovation”:

Image zoom Robert Falconer/CBS

The guest cast also includes Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome.

Peele is once again serving as host, in addition to being an executive producer on the project along with writer-producer Simon Kinberg. The Twilight Zone will return sometime this summer on CBS All Access.

