Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone releases 10 season two photos
The first photos from season 2 of Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone reboot are here.
The Get Out and Us director's re-imagining of the classic anthology series has released photos from all 10 episodes of season 2. Pictured above is Billy Porter in “The Who of You.”
Sophia Macy in “Among the Untrodden”:
Christopher Meloni and Jenna Elfman in “A Human Face”:
Morena Baccarin in “Downtime”:
Joel McHale in “8”:
Jimmi Simpson in “Meet in the Middle”:
Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury in “Try, Try”:
Damon Wayans Jr. in “A Small Town”:
Gretchen Mol in “You Might Also Like”:
Thomas Lennon and Jurnee Smollett in “Ovation”:
The guest cast also includes Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome.
Peele is once again serving as host, in addition to being an executive producer on the project along with writer-producer Simon Kinberg. The Twilight Zone will return sometime this summer on CBS All Access.
