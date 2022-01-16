16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26.

"Last night I received a call no parent ever wants," the Cashmyer matriarch shared on the Facebook page of her late husband and Jordan's father, Dennis. "My oldest beloved daughter, Jordan has passed away, she was only 26 years old. Our hearts are truly broken."

"No parent should ever have to go through losing a child, EVER," the statement continued. "Please keep my family in your thoughts prayers as we navigate through this terrible tragedy. Please understand and respect our privacy at this time."

Cashmyer appeared in season 5 of 16 and Pregnant in 2014, which chronicled her struggles to find employment and housing while she was pregnant with her daughter, Genevieve "Evie," with her then-boyfriend Derek Taylor. Her family, who disapproved of her relationship with Taylor, disowned her.

The MTV alum struggled with addiction, but prior to her death, she celebrated a year of sobriety in January 2021, sharing a flyer for her anniversary celebration at a church on Facebook.

EW reached out to MTV for comment.