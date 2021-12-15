The new series featuring the Queer Eye star will debut on the streamer in January.

Jonathan Van Ness to host Netflix show Getting Curious, inspired by his podcast — see first look images

Things are becoming curiouser and curiouser for Jonathan Van Ness.

The Queer Eye star will be branching out at Netflix with a solo project inspired by his weekly podcast Getting Curious, EW has exclusively learned. Van Ness will host a new reality series of the same name, with each episode diving deep into a question that makes the host curious. The show, produced by World of Wonder (the same company behind RuPaul's Drag Race), will debut on Netflix in January.

Per the official logline, "From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects."

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

Van Ness has hosted the Getting Curious podcast since 2015 (predating Queer Eye's debut), exploring a wide range of topics with various expert and celebrity guests. Recent episodes include "Who Built the Panama Canal?," "How Sharp Is the History of Scissors?," "What's the Cure for Vaccine Misinformation?," and "How Do You Bring It On?," featuring Gabrielle Union.

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Credit: Netflix

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Jonathan Van Ness | Credit: Netflix

Van Ness will also appear in the upcoming sixth season of Queer Eye, of course, which will hit Netflix Dec. 31. The new season, which will see the Fab 5 head to Texas, began filming shortly before the start of the pandemic, which forced a long pause in filming.

Check out our daily must-see picks — plus news, celeb interviews, trivia, and more — on EW's What to Watch podcast.