Jonathan Van Ness has advice for people cutting their own hair in quarantine: Don't do it

It's day 21 of quarantine and suddenly cutting your own hair seems like a great idea...

Well, it's not — just listen to what the experts have to say. During an appearance on the from-home version of The Tonight Show, Queer Eye star and hairstylist extraordinaire Jonathan Van Ness shared his opinion on people picking up scissors and giving themselves a new 'do while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I think the most important advice is to not," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "It’s just to not do it. Just don’t do it."

Van Ness went on to explain his very logical reasoning. "The average human head grows between a quarter of an inch and an inch of hair a month, so worst cast scenario this is going to give you what two inches, three inches of hair?" he said. "It’s like, try a new look. Maybe you need a shag, maybe you need a new little bit of length. Save your haircuts. What you don’t want to do is mess your hair up so bad that you’re still growing that thing out after the quarantine." Take note, would-be-loppers!

The Queer Eye groomer also took a moment to talk about his new children's book, Peanut Goes for the Gold — a picture book that follows the adventures of Peanut, a gender non-binary guinea pig with flair. "I think I would've been very comforted as a child to have know that there was a fierce, non-binary guinea pig who was going to seize a medal at the junior national championships or at least would have the opportunity to go to the junior national gymnastic championships," said Van Ness. "So I knew that I needed to create that space."

Watch the clip above and don't cut your hair at home.

