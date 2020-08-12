Jonathan Pryce to play Prince Philip in last two seasons of The Crown

EW has confirmed media reports that Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip in seasons 5 and 6 of Netflix's British royal family drama The Crown. Pryce's many film credits include Brazil, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Evita, Tomorrow Never Dies, Glengarry Glen Ross, The Age of Innocence, the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Carrington, The Wife, The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, and The Two Popes, for which he received a Best Actor Oscar nomination. He has also appeared on the TV shows Wolf Hall, Taboo, and Game of Thrones, on which he played the High Sparrow. The role of Prince Philip was previously played by Matt Smith and is currently portrayed by Tobias Menzies.