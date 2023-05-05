Groff is "thrilled" to join the beloved time travel show.

Hamilton and Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff to play key role on Doctor Who

Knock at the Cabin star Jonathan Groff may soon be knocking at the door of the TARDIS.

The BBC has announced that the actor, whose other credits include Netflix's Mindhunter and the Broadway musical Hamilton, will appear on the new season of British time travel show Doctor Who in what is described as a "key role."

"This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set," said Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement. "So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast!"

Groff will appear alongside Ncuti Gatwa, who will lead the upcoming season as the Fifteenth Doctor. Millie Gibson will co-star as his companion, Ruby Sunday, on new episodes of the long-running series, which debuted in 1963.

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th anniversary special episodes starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Gatwa and Gibson. Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the Christmas holiday season.

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T. Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" said Groff.

Groff isn't the first American star to appear on the show. Eric Roberts played the villainous Master in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie and Neil Patrick Harris is slated to appear in the 60th anniversary shows.

