The Mindhunter and Hamilton star will join Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on the new season of the hit sci-fi show.

Make time for your first look at Jonathan Groff on Doctor Who

Former Hamilton star Jonathan Groff seems to have returned to King George III times — or thereabouts, judging by a couple of just-released images of him on the set of the upcoming season of Doctor Who.

The actor is joined by his Who costars Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson, who, like, Groff, are wearing period garb. Gatwa plays the Fifteenth Doctor on the show, while Gibson will portray the titular Time Lord's companion Ruby.

Doctor Who Jonathan Groff, Ncuti Gatwa, and Millie Gibson on the upcoming season of 'Doctor Who' | Credit: BBC

Groff will appear on the new season of the British time-travel series in what is described as a "key role," the BBC announced earlier this month.

"This is an incredible coup, and a great honor, to get such a huge star striding on to our set," said Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies in a statement at the time. "So strap on your space boots — this is going to be a blast!"

"I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role!" said Groff.

Doctor Who 'Doctor Who' | Credit: BBC

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th-anniversary special episodes featuring previous stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand the show off to Gatwa and Gibson. Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the Christmas holiday season.

Groff isn't the first American star to appear on the show. Eric Roberts played the villainous Master in the 1996 Doctor Who TV movie, and Neil Patrick Harris is slated to appear in the 60th-anniversary shows.

See the first-look images of Groff on the set of Doctor Who above.

