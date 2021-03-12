Jon Stewart apologizes for lumping all 'dicks' in with 'terrible person' Tucker Carlson

Jon Stewart is apologizing to all the "dicks" of the world for lumping them in with Tucker Carlson.

As the Fox News' host comes under fire for remarks he made earlier in the week against U.S. servicewomen, Stewart took the opportunity to slam Carlson while reminding the world of one of their past confrontations.

"I called Tucker Carlson a dick on National television," Stewart, who joined Twitter earlier this year, tweeted on Thursday. "It's high time I apologize...to dicks. Never should have lumped you in with that terrible terrible person."

Stewart is, of course, referring to his infamous interview with Carlson on his old show, CNN's Crossfire in 2004. "You know what's interesting, though?" he said to Carlson at the time. "You're as big a dick on your show as you are on any show." The interview in part led to Carlson's contract not being renewed at CNN a few months later.

Tucker made the comments in question, including a transphobic remark, Tuesday night on the network. "Pregnant women are going to fight our wars. It's a mockery of the U.S. Military. While China's military becomes more masculine as it's assembled the world's largest navy, our military needs to become — as Joe Biden says — more feminine, whatever feminine means anymore since men and women no longer exist," he said. "Again, this is a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission which is winning wars."

The Department of Defense slammed Tucker's comments on Thursday, with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby saying they would not be "taking personnel advice from a talk show host or the Chinese military."

"I want to be very clear right up front, that the diversity of our military is one of our greatest strengths," he continued. "I've seen it for myself in long months at sea and in the combat waged by our troops in Iraq and Afghanistan. I've seen it up on Capitol Hill just this past month. And I see it every day here right at the Pentagon."