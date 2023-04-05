"I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big a few years back," the former host joked.

Just call him Obi-Jon.

Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on Tuesday's episode to offer some sage advice to guest host Roy Wood Jr.

After wrapping up a segment on the day's news, including Donald Trump's arraignment in New York as well as Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos' indictment-bombing, Wood lamented the pressures of being a guest host. "You've got to be funny, you've got to be satirical, you've got to be powerful, you've got to go viral," he said. "I don't know what to do. I just wish I had somebody that I could talk to to guide me."

Right on cue, Stewart swooped in — dressed as Star Wars wise man Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Stewart, who hosted the late-night show from 1999 to 2015, joked about his tenure when Wood pretended (presumably) not to recognize him. "I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big a few years back," Stewart said. "I actually hosted the program, to be honest with you."

"The Daily Show had a white host?" Wood quipped, before asking Stewart why he was dressed as a Jedi (for comfort, naturally) and complaining that he didn't want to be the Luke Skywalker to Stewart's Kenobi. The debate over Star Wars characters continued until an exasperated Stewart agreed to be Yoda because, as Wood told him, "You're all hobbled and green and s---"; Wood would be Lando Calrissian, for "obvious reasons."

"Is this a trap? Yeah, because you both have mustaches?" Stewart joked.

Finally getting to the point of his visit, Stewart started to counsel his friend: "My point is this, Roy, and thank you for having me on the program. And you're doing a fabulous job, by the way. The thing about this historic indictment is that…"

Before he could get to the point, though, Wood interrupted to let him know they were out of time.

The Daily Show airs at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central. Watch Stewart's appearance in the video above.

