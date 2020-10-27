Jon Stewart returns! Former Daily Show host sets new current affairs show at Apple

Stewart will make his television comeback on Apple TV+ as part of a first-look deal.

More than five years since ending his 16-year stint as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Jon Stewart is mapping out his return to television.

As part of a newly struck first-look deal with Apple, Stewart will host an hourlong series on Apple TV+ that will explore current affairs. (We guess this means he can stop pestering his buddy Stephen Colbert to pop in for random rants on The Late Show.)

The series, which was already planned for multiple seasons, will tackle a single issue per episode in "exploring topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work," according to an official description. Each season will also come with a companion podcast.

Stewart will not only host the show, but will executive produce through his Busboy Productions banner alongside Richard Plepler of Eden Productions. James Dixon, Stewart’s longtime manager, is also on board as an executive producer.

Stewart previously hosted The Daily Show from 1999 to 2015, becoming one of the most prominent sharp, comedic TV personalities. During his tenure, the show won 20 Emmys and maintains the longest streak of winning the Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series category (10 consecutive times). He formally retired from his post and handed the reins off to Trevor Noah.

More recently, Stewart wrote and directed the film Irresistible, which starred Steve Carell and Rose Byrne as two outlandish political consultants from across the aisle who hijack a local mayoral election.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.