Jon Hamm walks SAG-AFTRA picket line with pitch-perfect Mad Men sign: 'That's what the money is for'

Thanks to costume designer Janie Bryant, Hamm's '60s ad man single-handedly revived an interest in the classic two-button suit.

Jon Hamm is bringing a little Don Draper energy to the SAG-AFTRA picket line.

Both the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been on strike for weeks now, after negotiations fell apart between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. With studio filming on pause, a number of stars have hit the picket lines, many showing up with clever, self-referential signs. So far, highlights include Mandy Patinkin referencing The Princess Bride with "You killed residuals, prepare to pay!" and When Harry Met Sally star Billy Crystal picketing with a "We'll have what they're having" sign.

Now Hamm is joining the fight with a reference to his Emmy-winning role on Mad Men. Sarah Silverman shared a photo of the actor on Instagram, pictured with a sign saying, "That's what the money is for." It's a reference to the episode "The Suitcase," a season 4 standout that's considered to be one of the show's best installments. (Both Hamm and costar Elisabeth Moss have told EW that it's their personal favorite episode.)

SAG-AFTRA officially went on strike July 14, joining the WGA after it declared a work stoppage in May. This marks the first time both unions have been on strike in more than 60 years, and production in Hollywood has subsequently slowed to a crawl.

For SAG-AFTRA, some of the most important issues at hand include fair pay, health insurance, and transparency around streaming projects — as well as guidelines for experimental artificial intelligence technology and how it's used with regard to actors' likenesses.

Hamm most recently starred in the film Maggie Moore(s), directed by his Mad Men costar Jon Slattery, as well as the second season of Good Omens. Up next, he'll join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the third season of The Morning Show.

