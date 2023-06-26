The couple first met while filming the last episode of the seminal AMC series, and went back to Big Sur to tie the knot after two years of dating.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola got married after two years of dating, PEOPLE confirms. The actors originally met on the set of AMC series Mad Men, on which Hamm memorably starred as advertising executive Don Draper. Osceola played the character Clementine in the 2015 series finale. So it was fitting that the wedding took place at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, the very place where the Mad Men finale was filmed.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola | Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

According to TMZ, celebrity guests at the wedding included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, and John Slattery — another Mad Men alum who also directed Hamm in the new true-crime film Maggie Moore(s).

In addition to appearing together in the final episode of Mad Men, Hamm and Osceola also shared the screen in last year's film Confess, Fletch. When Hamm's Fletch shows up at the Boston newspaper office of his old friend (Slattery), Osceola plays the receptionist who gives him a hard time before letting him through.

Anna Osceola as Clementime and Jon Hamm as Don Draper - Mad Men Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm in 'Mad Men.' | Credit: Justina Mintz/AMC

In an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, Hamm spoke about what it's like to be in a relationship with a fellow actor.

"You're in it, it's your life, and so you wake up and you deal with what comes at you," Hamm told PEOPLE. "That's certainly the case with us. The funny thing about this career is that there's no rule book. You really have to lean on one another for their support and for any kind of advice."

