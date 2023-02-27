Jon Hamm is engaged to Mad Men costar Anna Osceola

The two have been dating for two years.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are engaged after two years of dating, PEOPLE reports.

The two are believed to have met on set of the hit AMC period drama Mad Men, during the fifth and final season in 2015. Osceola portrayed Clementine, the receptionist at the spiritual retreat that Hamm's lead ad executive character Don Draper attended, in the series finale, though Hamm and Osceola were not romantically linked until 2020.

Osceola also recently appeared alongside Hamm in the 2022 crime comedy Confess, Fletch. The pair made their red carpet debut last year at an Oscars afterparty.

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Last September, Hamm appeared on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show and said he was at a "comfortable" stage in his life where he could envision himself getting married. "I'm in a relationship right now and it's comfortable," he said. "It's a feeling of taking care of someone else and being taken care of."

"It's also been a process of working on myself, my mental health, all the stuff with my therapist," Hamm said. "And unpacking all of that trauma and realizing that when you lose someone that's so important to you, like a mother (Hamm's mother died when he was 10) , so early, that that creates a wound that blocks a lot of that emotional accessibility, that blocks a lot of that availability and vulnerability."

He added, "It's only been in the last couple of years, me kind of sitting down and really thinking about all that stuff, that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness. It sounds hokey and whatever, but it's real and it's what I'm working for."

