Thank Heavens! Jon Hamm is coming back for Good Omens season 2, and he's not coming empty-handed.

Amazon Prime Video confirmed Hamm's return as Archangel Gabriel, as well as the fact that he'll be joined by the angels Michael (Doon Mackichan returning to the role), Uriel (Gloria Obianyo), Saragael (Liz Carr), and Muriel (Quelin Sepulveda).

Shelley Conn has also been cast in what is described as "another key role from Hell" this season.

Season 2 is well into production in Scotland, with Hamm joining about halfway through. A return date for the series has yet to be announced.

Good Omens Jon Hamm is back for Amazon Prime Video's "Good Omens" season 2. | Credit: Chris Raphael/Amazon Studios

Writer and coshowrunner Neil Gaiman said of the announcement, "Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens."

Gaiman showruns season 2 with Douglas Mackinnon, who's also directing. Since season 1 adapted the events of Gaiman's Good Omens book with late author Terry Pratchett and season 2 heads into completely new territory, each piece of casting has become a clue as to what we can expect.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprise their roles of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, who are now getting back to easy living in London's Soho after thwarting the apocalypse in season 1. But an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery. Hmm. Whatever could it be?

