"We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story," the showrunner says.

Jon Favreau says he's already written The Mandalorian season 4 to fit with Ahsoka and other shows

Jon Favreau is looking far, far ahead in the Star Wars galaxy.

Just days before the season 3 premiere of The Mandalorian, the creator of the hit series revealed that he has already penned a fourth season, even though it has yet to be greenlit by Disney and Lucasfilm.

"Season 4, yeah, I've written it already," Favreau told the French television station BFM TV. "We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and then slowly you start to write each episode."

Favreau said he wrote the fourth season while season 3 was in postproduction, taking care to make sure it feels "like a continuation, and one full story." He also said he's been mindful of how The Mandalorian connects to other Star Wars spin-off series.

"[Filoni is] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him," Favreau said. "But he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew, [they] all take place in the same Star Wars time period. So there's a lot more things that we have to to keep in mind, and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

'The Mandalorian' 'The Mandalorian' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Returning March 1 on Disney+, The Mandalorian season 3 will continue the adventures of Din Djarin, the titular bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal, and his adoptive green son, Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda).

After going their separate ways at the end of season 2, the pair were reunited in The Book of Boba Fett, and trailers have teased that they'll be heading back to the planet Mandalore as Din seeks absolution for his past transgressions.

For interviews with the casts of Andor, Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, make sure to check out EW's Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

Related content:

Episode Recaps The Mandalorian S2 E8 Recap The Mandalorian season finale recap: Mando comes to the rescue By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E7 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando finds there's no line he won't cross By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E5 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando meets a Jedi legend — and learns Baby Yoda's name By Lauren Morgan

The Mandalorian S2 E4 Recap The Mandalorian recap: Mando helps old friends on a new mission By Lauren Morgan