Jon Cryer reflects on ‘internet s—storm’ of working with Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men

Two and a Half Men type TV Show network CBS

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Jon Cryer is looking back at his tumultuous time working with Charlie Sheen on the hit CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

Speaking recently with PeopleTV's Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike, Cryer said contrary to the way their working relationship ended, he only has fond memories of his time working with Sheen during the show's early seasons.

"Charlie and I really hit it off. We had a great first few years on that show," he said. "It was incredibly smooth, we had a lovely time, it was working really well."

Cryer believed, however, that once Sheen's marriage to Denise Richards dissolved, he started using drugs again. "At first he could handle it, and he was still incredibly professional — and still lovely, by the way, to everybody on set — but you could just see that stuff was wearing on him," Cryer said.

Sheen was famously fired from the top-rated show in 2011 because of his “dangerously self-destructive conduct,” according to a letter from Warner Bros. Television attorneys at the time. Leading up to his ouster, the actor made disparaging remarks about series creator Chuck Lorre, and was involved in a series of drug-related incidents, all of which received heavy media attention. The show would ultimately bring in Ashton Kutcher to replace Sheen in its final four seasons, starting in season 9.

Cryer called the experience of working on the show during that time "crazy." "It was one of the first internet s—storms, plus there's the fact that all of our jobs are tied into this guy, and we're all his friends. It was very, very strange and [there were] aspects of it that I absolutely hated, but you know, I'm thankful for the years that were great," he said.

For more with Cryer, check out the Couch Surfing clip above, and the full episode over on PeopleTV.

Related content: