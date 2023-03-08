Frank Castle might soon be reuniting with Matt Murdock.

Reps for Bernthal and Marvel did not respond to EW's request for comment, but Bernthal himself seemed to confirm his return on Instagram by sharing a captionless photo of himself as Frank. (Several of his Marvel costars celebrated the news in the comments, including Krysten Ritter, who played Jessica Jones, and Ben Barnes, who played Billy Russo.)

095_CRIME_111_Unit_03137R (1) Jon Bernthal on 'The Punisher' | Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Daredevil: Born Again is technically an entirely new project, separate from the earlier Netflix show, and it's expected to begin shooting in New York later this month. Matt Corman and Chris Ord are spearheading the series, which will have an 18-episode first season — much longer than other Disney+ projects.

The last Netflix Marvel show went off the air in 2019, and since then, Marvel Studios hasn't been shy about bringing some of those actors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Cox first popped up as Daredevil for a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and he later played a pivotal role in She-Hulk on Disney+. D'Onofrio also made a surprise appearance in Hawkeye, and he's expected to be a major part of the upcoming series Echo with Alaqua Cox.

So if Bernthal is back, might we be seeing the return of other Netflix Marvel actors? That remains to be seen. As of right now, Cox and D'Onofrio are the only confirmed cast members, and previous Daredevil actors like Deborah Ann Woll (who played Karen Page) and Elden Henson (who played Foggy Nelson) have said that they are not involved in Daredevil: Born Again.

Last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige opened up to EW about Cox and D'Onofrio''s return, praising them as "amazing actors and storytellers." He also added that unlike previous Marvel Disney+ projects, Daredevil: Born Again will experiment with a longer, 18-episode season and embrace "the fun of episodic television."

