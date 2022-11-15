JoJo Siwa called Candace Cameron Bure's stance on excluding queer stories in holiday films hurtful to the LGBTQ+ community.

The YouTube personality, who made headlines over the summer after she called Bure the rudest celebrity she's ever met, alluded to the incident in an Instagram post that slammed the Full House alum's recent remarks about wanting the Great American Family network to focus on movies about straight couples.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa, who is openly gay, said. "This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

Siwa's response comes after Bure assured fans that the two buried the hatchet following Siwa's viral TikTok shared in July, which crowned Bure as the rudest celebrity she's encountered in Hollywood. The incident had stemmed from Bure denying a then 11-year-old Siwa's request to take a photo together. "I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart," Bure addressed Siwa in a video. "I didn't take a picture with you! I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

Bure, now a chief creative officer for cable TV network Great American Family, courted controversy Tuesday when she said that her tenure would not include a slate of LGBTQ holiday titles. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core," she told the Wall Street Journal.

Bill Abbott, the chief executive of Great American Media, added that "spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved" in Hollywood, but did not entirely rule out the inclusion of queer stories in the future. "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends," he said. "There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

JoJo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure JoJo Siwa; Candace Cameron Bure | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure, previously a Hallmark staple, said of her move to GAF. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

Hilarie Burton, who has starred in a few Hallmark titles, including 2012's Naughty or Nice, called Bure a "bigot" in response. "Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s-- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark," Burton tweeted. "That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

Reps for Bure didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the controversy Tuesday.